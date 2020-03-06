Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 982.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.02 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.73.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

