New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,941 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,122 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 104.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,814,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 308.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,818 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

