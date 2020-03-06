Mackay Shields LLC Sells 45,062 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,062 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 29.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $6,163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $83.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,790,565. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

