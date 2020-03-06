Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

