Mackay Shields LLC Sells 10,174 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Paper by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.