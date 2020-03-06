Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,374 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,570.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

