Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,693 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 102,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $3,791,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.68.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

