Mackay Shields LLC Buys 44,700 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.46% of Flushing Financial worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 7,626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

