Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 18,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.61% of RBB Bancorp worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.20. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

