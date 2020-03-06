Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $175.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $177.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.54.

In other Clorox news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.