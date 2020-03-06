Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 5,500 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 1.32% of Rocky Brands worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

RCKY stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Rocky Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $179.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

