C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

TREX opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.72. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,109.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

