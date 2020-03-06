Mackay Shields LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,968 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after buying an additional 233,424 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.79.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

