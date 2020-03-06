Mackay Shields LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.22% of Corcept Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

