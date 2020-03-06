Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Stake Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.60% of Financial Institutions worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $25.26 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $430.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

