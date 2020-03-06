Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,681 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

