Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,442 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Verisign by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisign by 92.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $192.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.28. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.84 and a 1 year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). Verisign had a negative return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 49.71%. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

