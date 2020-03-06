Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 6,400 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NOW by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NOW by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in NOW by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW Inc has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.