Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares in the company, valued at $557,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

