Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 31,823 Shares of Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 122,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XAN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. Exantas Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a current ratio of 285.45. The stock has a market cap of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million.

XAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

