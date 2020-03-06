Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 14,840 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Bancorp worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,086,000. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 379,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 52,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $722.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

