Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Opko Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Opko Health by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,632.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,362,001 shares of company stock worth $2,037,104. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

