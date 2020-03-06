Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 336,805 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336,805 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of PDL BioPharma worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 735,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 680,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 473,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 135,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PDLI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $399.65 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.59. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.43 and a current ratio of 9.94.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

