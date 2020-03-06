ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,985 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

NYSE ABM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

