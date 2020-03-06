Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 65.66, a current ratio of 66.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LGND shares. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

