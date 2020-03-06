73,345 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Franklin Street Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 248,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 62,362 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Street Properties by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $7.43 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.