Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $623,000 in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

