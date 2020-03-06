Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of First Defiance Financial worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 61,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDEF. BidaskClub raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

FDEF opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $501.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.08. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. On average, analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

