Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Intelligent Systems worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO J Leland Strange sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,783,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,327,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INS stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

