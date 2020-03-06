Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,504,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 351.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $750.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

