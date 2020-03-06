Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,399 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

