Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $297,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 583.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

