Ferguson Shapiro LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Apple comprises about 0.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $312.12 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

