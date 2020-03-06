CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,634 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

CIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.