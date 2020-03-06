Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $329,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a 200 day moving average of $152.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

