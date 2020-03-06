Haverford Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,230 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.