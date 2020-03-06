Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

MSFT stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

