Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 99,255 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.41.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

