Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $40.37 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,324.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.12 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

