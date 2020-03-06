Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,784 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

