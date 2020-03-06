Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 4,690 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Investors by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,665,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Federated Investors by 2,931.1% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 284,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 274,853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 456.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,558 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Federated Investors by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 79,978 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $358.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FII shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Federated Investors Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.