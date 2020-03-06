Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $89.65 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.