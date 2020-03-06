Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth about $174,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas Gerard Geoga acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $107,475.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

