Dohj LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $292.92 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.12 and a 200-day moving average of $264.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,324.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

