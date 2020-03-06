C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 240 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 357,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,707 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $107,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $564,985 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.60%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.