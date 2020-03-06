C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 240 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, EVP David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $64,667.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $591.38 million, a PE ratio of 176.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

