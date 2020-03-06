C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Position in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

