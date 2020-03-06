C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 85 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Amedisys by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amedisys news, Director Jeffrey A. Rideout sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $96,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,920.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,979 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,863. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.15.

AMED opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.09. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

