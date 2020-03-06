C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 267 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $1,073,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter worth about $715,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $200.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.60. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $156.90 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

