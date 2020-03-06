C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2,140.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.